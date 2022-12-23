Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,161 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.44. 11,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,103. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $120.39.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

