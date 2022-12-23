Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

