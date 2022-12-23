SafeMoon V2 Trading 1% Higher This Week (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 1% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $132.90 million and $253,001.71 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $871.66 or 0.05182080 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00500801 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.14 or 0.29672704 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,380,318,096 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

