Saitama 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.61 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014220 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0011238 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $467,232.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

