Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $228.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $129.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 461.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,527,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,910 shares of company stock worth $27,972,566. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.