Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

ZTS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $144.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

