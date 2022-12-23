Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $115,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,035. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.