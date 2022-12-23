Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,224. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

