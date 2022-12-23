Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Freshpet worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after acquiring an additional 325,414 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Freshpet Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $51.17. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

