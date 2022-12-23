Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $53.39 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,445 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $53,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,463. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

