Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,979 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Teleflex worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $247.73. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,628. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

