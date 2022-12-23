Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $140,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $538.96. 3,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,273. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

