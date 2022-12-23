Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $86,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Moody’s by 131.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 310,581 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.13. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,171. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

