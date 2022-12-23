Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

