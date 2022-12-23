Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 16.6% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Whelan Financial owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.