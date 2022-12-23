Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.07) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.05). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.07), with a volume of 170,822 shares changing hands.
Scottish American Investment Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
