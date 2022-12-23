Scout Investments Inc. Buys 467,706 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $53,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.