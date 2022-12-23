Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $609.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

