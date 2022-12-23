Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,895 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

