Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 818,405 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Teradata comprises 1.6% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Teradata worth $76,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

