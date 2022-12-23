Scout Investments Inc. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 859,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $45,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 40.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,161. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

