Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,097 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $59,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 19,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,714. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

