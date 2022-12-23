Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368,525 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ovintiv worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 87,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,713. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

