Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,846 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.65% of Texas Roadhouse worth $38,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. 2,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

