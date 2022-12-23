Scout Investments Inc. Sells 36,588 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,588 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.63. 14,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

