Security National Bank Buys 1,498 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

