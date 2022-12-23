Security National Bank Has $7.51 Million Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Security National Bank cut its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTRI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

