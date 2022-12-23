Security National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 59,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

