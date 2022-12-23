Security National Bank Purchases 1,665 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,150. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

