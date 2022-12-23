Security National Bank Sells 2,508 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Security National Bank reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,523. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

