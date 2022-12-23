Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up approximately 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $45,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $157.04 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $128.66 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

