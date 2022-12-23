Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 4,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 545,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.