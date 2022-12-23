Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 4,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 545,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
