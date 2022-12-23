Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $226,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.