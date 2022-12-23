Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.52. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 224,932 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
