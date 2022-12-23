Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Savannah Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £342.85 million and a PE ratio of 358.53. Savannah Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.55.
About Savannah Energy
