Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Savannah Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £342.85 million and a PE ratio of 358.53. Savannah Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.55.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

About Savannah Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.