Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. 2,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.