Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.17

The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 76613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Range Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

