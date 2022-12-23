SimpliFi Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,638,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 159,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

