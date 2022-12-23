Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Singapore Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

