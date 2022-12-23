Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 190,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 121,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

About Sirios Resources

(Get Rating)

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.