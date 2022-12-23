SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. 33,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 35,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.
About SolarWindow Technologies
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.
Further Reading
