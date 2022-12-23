Sologenic (SOLO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.69 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $72.69 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

