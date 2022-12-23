Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 6.5 %

LOV stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

