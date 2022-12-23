SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after buying an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.