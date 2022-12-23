SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48.

