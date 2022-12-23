Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,943.14

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,943.14 ($35.75) and traded as high as GBX 3,112 ($37.80). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,098 ($37.63), with a volume of 89,121 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.34) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Spectris Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,943.68.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

