STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Shares Gap Up to $32.62

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.62, but opened at $33.45. STAG Industrial shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 902 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after buying an additional 241,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

