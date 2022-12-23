Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. 10,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,658,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

