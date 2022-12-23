State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of State Street by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.