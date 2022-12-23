Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0210 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $82.22 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014211 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042126 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00228366 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02097305 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,283,936.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

